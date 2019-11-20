Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

FBI investigation leads to child porn charges for Fort Erie man: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 10:19 am
The FBI aided Niagara police in the arrest of a Fort Erie suspect in connection with a child porn investigation.
The FBI aided Niagara police in the arrest of a Fort Erie suspect in connection with a child porn investigation. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Niagara police have arrested a Fort Erie man in connection with a child porn investigation after a tip from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Detectives say FBI agents began tracking the suspect in October after he allegedly engaged in exploiting a child online.

READ MORE: Hamilton woman dead after car hits building in St. Catharines

Niagara police arrested 51-year-old Thomas Connelly on Tuesday at a Fort Erie address and have charged him with seven offences related to the making, possession and distribution of child porn.

Connelly is expected in a St. Catharines courtroom on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to Niagara police at www.cybertip.ca or at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Man arrested in Colorado over alleged plot to bomb one of state’s oldest synagogues
Man arrested in Colorado over alleged plot to bomb one of state’s oldest synagogues
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FBINiagara Regional PoliceFort ErieFederal Bureau Of InvestigationFBI child porn investigationFBI tipfort erie child exploitationfort erie child pornNiagara police child porn investigationniagara regional police child porn investigation
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.