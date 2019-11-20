FBI investigation leads to child porn charges for Fort Erie man: police

Niagara police have arrested a Fort Erie man in connection with a child porn investigation after a tip from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Detectives say FBI agents began tracking the suspect in October after he allegedly engaged in exploiting a child online.
Niagara police arrested 51-year-old Thomas Connelly on Tuesday at a Fort Erie address and have charged him with seven offences related to the making, possession and distribution of child porn.
Connelly is expected in a St. Catharines courtroom on Wednesday.
Anyone with information on the case can reach out to Niagara police at www.cybertip.ca or at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
