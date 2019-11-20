Man dies after being Tasered by Peel police in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man who was Tasered by officers has died in hospital Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Runningbrook Drive, near Tomken Road and Bloor Street, in Mississauga at around 3:17 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

When police arrived, a man was Tasered by officers and taken to a local hospital.

Peel Paramedics said the man is believed to be in his 30s and was in critical condition when he was transported.

The man was pronounced dead about an hour later in hospital at 4:19 a.m., police said.

Peel police said the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate and will be investigating the incident.

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

DISTURBANCE:

C/R 3:17am

Runningbrook Drive

Male adult tasered by police and taken to local hospital.

Male was pronounced deceased at 4:19am@OfficerSarah1 will be in the office at 6am

SIU has invoked their mandate

19-0423475 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 20, 2019