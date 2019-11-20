Menu

Crime

Man dies after being Tasered by Peel police in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 6:23 am
Updated November 20, 2019 6:29 am
Police on scene at Runningbrook Drive in Mississauga.
Police on scene at Runningbrook Drive in Mississauga. Robbbie Ford / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man who was Tasered by officers has died in hospital Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Runningbrook Drive, near Tomken Road and Bloor Street, in Mississauga at around 3:17 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

When police arrived, a man was Tasered by officers and taken to a local hospital.

Peel Paramedics said the man is believed to be in his 30s and was in critical condition when he was transported.

The man was pronounced dead about an hour later in hospital at 4:19 a.m., police said.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating Brampton crash involving Peel police cruisers

Peel police said the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate and will be investigating the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

More to come…

