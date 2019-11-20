Hamilton police seeking suspect following 2 reported armed robberies on the Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are looking for a suspect who they believe is responsible for two reported armed robberies on the Mountain early Monday morning.

Investigators say the first of the reported break-ins happened on Nov. 18 just before 5 a.m. According to police, officers received a call reporting that a man had broken into a residence on Rexford Drive.

The homeowner reportedly told detectives they encountered a man inside their home holding a knife and that the suspect said he was homeless and hungry before demanding money and food.

After the cash was handed over, the suspect left, according to police.

Not long after, Hamilton police say they received a similar call around 5:30 a.m. in which residents at a Rosewell Street address said they were awoken by a man, allegedly armed with a knife, demanding money and food. This time, police say the suspect fled empty-handed.

The suspect is described as a 40- to 50-year-old man who stands about five feet eight inches tall and has hazel eyes and salt-and-pepper hair that’s shaved on the sides with a ponytail.

Police say he also has multiple ear piercings and a heart tattoo on one of his wrists and that he spoke with a lisp or accent.

Investigators are warning residents that the suspect is still at large and reminding them to secure doors and windows.

Residents are also urged to call the police if they see any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.

Anyone with specific information of the two reported robberies on Monday can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-8967 or 905-546-3851.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.