Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police investigating shooting on east mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 8:14 am
Updated November 19, 2019 8:15 am
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting on the mountain.
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting on the mountain. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 22-year-old Hamilton man is in hospital after police say he was shot on the city’s east mountain Monday night.

Investigators say police were called out around 10 p.m. to reports of a disturbance between a group of men in a parking lot at 1784 Stonechurch Rd. E.

READ MORE: Hamilton police release security footage of Sheila’s Place shooting suspect

The victim was later transported to hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police believe it was targeted shooting.

Detectives have not revealed suspect information but said a black BMW was involved.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4863.

Smoke inhalation ruled cause of death in fatal Toronto apartment fire
Smoke inhalation ruled cause of death in fatal Toronto apartment fire
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton CrimeHamilton Shootingshooting in HamiltonEast Mountain shootingman shot on stonechurch roadshooting east hamilton mountainshooting on stonechurch roadStonechurch Road shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.