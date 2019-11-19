Hamilton police investigating shooting on east mountain

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old Hamilton man is in hospital after police say he was shot on the city’s east mountain Monday night.

Investigators say police were called out around 10 p.m. to reports of a disturbance between a group of men in a parking lot at 1784 Stonechurch Rd. E.

The victim was later transported to hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police believe it was targeted shooting.

Detectives have not revealed suspect information but said a black BMW was involved.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4863.

