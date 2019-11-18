Hamilton police release security footage of Sheila’s Place shooting suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have released security camera footage from an alleged attempted murder at a Central Hamilton club on the weekend.

Detectives say the incident happened during the early morning hours of Saturday at Sheila’s Place/Ellis Kitchen at 455 King St. East.

The suspect is believed to have entered the club and shot a 24-year-old man in the head.

Police say they arrived on scene around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 and found the victim with an injury to his head.

He was transported to the Hamilton General Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators say they have been having trouble finding witnesses, saying in a release that few are “forthcoming with information.”

The suspect is described as a man, between 20 and 30, with a white hooded jacket, light-coloured pants, dark shoes, and wearing a black satchel.

He was last seen running northbound on East Avenue from King Street East after the alleged shooting.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-3827, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online .

