Canada

Family launches GoFundMe for truck driver who died after crash on Highway 401 in Pickering

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 4:46 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 5:39 pm
Family launches GoFundMe for truck driver who died after crash on Highway 401 in Pickering
WATCH ABOVE: Peter Butler died after his tractor trailer crashed on the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Whites Road North. Nick Westoll has more on how the father of two from New Brunswick is being remembered and a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign that has been launched.

The family of a 55-year-old New Brunswick truck driver who died after a crash on Highway 401 in Pickering has launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to help pay for his funeral expenses.

Peter Butler was driving his tractor trailer on the eastbound express lanes of the highway near Whites Road North when Ontario Provincial Police said he collided into a van, forcing a partial shutdown of the highway.

OPP said Butler was found without vital signs and that emergency crews were able to revive him.

However, Butler’s sister-in-law told Global News the father of two died hours later at Scarborough Health Network’s Centenary Hospital. Sherry Butler praised emergency crews, medical staff and bystanders who helped Peter.

Butler’s brother, Derek Butler, launched the GoFundMe with a personal appeal.

“For those that don’t know, my brother Peter passed away on Thursday due to a heart attack while on the road doing what he loved most. We are fortunate that it happened close to where I live and I was able to be there during the final hours,” the statement said.

“He was well loved and deserves to be put to rest with no burden on those he has left behind.”

