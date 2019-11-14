Truck driver in critical condition after crash on Highway 401 in Pickering

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a transport truck has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a crash on Highway 401 in Pickering.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update that emergency crews were called to the eastbound express lanes of the highway near Whites Road North Thursday evening after a collision between the truck and a van.

He said the driver was originally without vital signs, but was revived by emergency crews.

Schmidt said the driver was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Officers closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Whites Road North and Brock Road for several hours.

Update: #Hwy401 EB express remains closed between Whites Rd and Brock Rd, driver of truck remains in hospital.

Hope to reopen all lanes within an hour pic.twitter.com/JAvN9wDnLt — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) November 15, 2019

Story continues below advertisement