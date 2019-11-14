Menu

Truck driver in critical condition after crash on Highway 401 in Pickering

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 9:41 pm
Updated November 14, 2019 9:43 pm
A tractor trailer was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Pickering Wednesday evening.
A tractor trailer was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Pickering Wednesday evening. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt / Twitter

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a transport truck has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a crash on Highway 401 in Pickering.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update that emergency crews were called to the eastbound express lanes of the highway near Whites Road North Thursday evening after a collision between the truck and a van.

He said the driver was originally without vital signs, but was revived by emergency crews.

Schmidt said the driver was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Officers closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Whites Road North and Brock Road for several hours.

