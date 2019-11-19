Guelph security guard assaulted at downtown bar: police

Guelph police say a security guard is recovering after she was assaulted at a downtown bar early Sunday morning.
According to a police news release, the security guard was working the door at an establishment just before 1 a.m. when she dropped money on the ground.
READ MORE: Guelph man arrested on terrorism peace bond after returning from Turkey
Police said a man picked up the money and refused to give it back, which led to a confrontation with the woman.
The man left the bar, while the security guard received medical attention for bruising and swelling.
READ MORE: Kitchener man arrested following 4.5 hour search in Guelph-Eramosa, OPP say
Police are trying to track down the man and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7537.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
COMMENTS