Crime

Guelph security guard assaulted at downtown bar: police

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 19, 2019 4:55 pm
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a security guard is recovering after she was assaulted at a downtown bar early Sunday morning.

According to a police news release, the security guard was working the door at an establishment just before 1 a.m. when she dropped money on the ground.

Police said a man picked up the money and refused to give it back, which led to a confrontation with the woman.

“The patron ended up shoving the security guard, grabbing her by the arm, swinging her around and throwing [her] to the floor,” police said.

The man left the bar, while the security guard received medical attention for bruising and swelling.

Police are trying to track down the man and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7537.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

