Traffic

Traffic light pole topples on car following crash in Peterborough’s west end

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 11:52 am
Car slams into traffic light pole in Peterborough’s west end
WATCH: A man has been charged with careless driving after a car struck a traffic light pole in Peterborough's west end early Tuesday.

Paramedics say a driver only suffered minor injuries after a car slammed into a traffic pole early Tuesday in Peterborough’s west end.

Around 1:20 a.m., paramedics say emergency crews were called to the area of Sir Sandford Fleming and Spillsbury drives, where they discovered a vehicle that had struck a traffic light pole head-on.

Suspended Trent Lakes driver faces impaired, weapons charges — Peterborough County OPP

The pole ended up crashing onto the vehicle, causing a small fire to ignite, according to police.

Paramedics say they assessed and treated a male driver at the scene and released him.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough police have charged a 47-year-old man with careless driving. His identity has not been released.

Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

