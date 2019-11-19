Traffic light pole topples on car following crash in Peterborough’s west end

Paramedics say a driver only suffered minor injuries after a car slammed into a traffic pole early Tuesday in Peterborough’s west end.
Around 1:20 a.m., paramedics say emergency crews were called to the area of Sir Sandford Fleming and Spillsbury drives, where they discovered a vehicle that had struck a traffic light pole head-on.
The pole ended up crashing onto the vehicle, causing a small fire to ignite, according to police.
Paramedics say they assessed and treated a male driver at the scene and released him.
Peterborough police have charged a 47-year-old man with careless driving. His identity has not been released.
Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.
