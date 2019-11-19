Traffic light pole topples on car following crash in Peterborough’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Paramedics say a driver only suffered minor injuries after a car slammed into a traffic pole early Tuesday in Peterborough’s west end.

Around 1:20 a.m., paramedics say emergency crews were called to the area of Sir Sandford Fleming and Spillsbury drives, where they discovered a vehicle that had struck a traffic light pole head-on.

The pole ended up crashing onto the vehicle, causing a small fire to ignite, according to police.

Paramedics say they assessed and treated a male driver at the scene and released him.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle collision on Sir Sandford Fleming Drive at Spillsbury Drive in Peterborough. One person is in care of @PtboParamedics #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/O7VgfFxojn — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 19, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough police have charged a 47-year-old man with careless driving. His identity has not been released.

Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

0:38 SUV strikes hydro pole in Peterborough’s north end SUV strikes hydro pole in Peterborough’s north end