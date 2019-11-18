Suspended Trent Lakes driver faces impaired, weapons charges: Peterborough County OPP

A Trent Lakes man faces multiple charges including impaired driving following a traffic stop in Selwyn Township on Sunday evening.
Peterborough County OPP say around 5 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle along Buckhorn Road. They determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and discovered other firearm and vehicle-related charges, police said.
Stephen Bate, 58, of the Municipality of Trent Lakes, was arrested and charged with:
- Operating a motor vehicle while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)
- Operating a motor vehicle while prohibited
- Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
- Transporting a firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition in a careless manner
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order
- Driving while under suspension
- Use of plate not authorized for the vehicle
- Driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit
- 2 counts of failure to comply with a probation order
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, OPP said.
