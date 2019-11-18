Menu

Crime

Suspended Trent Lakes driver faces impaired, weapons charges: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 10:46 am
A Trent Lakes man faces impaired, weapons and driving-related charges following a traffic stop in Selwyn Township on Sunday.
Global News File

A Trent Lakes man faces multiple charges including impaired driving following a traffic stop in Selwyn Township on Sunday evening.

Peterborough County OPP say around 5 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle along Buckhorn Road. They determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and discovered other firearm and vehicle-related charges, police said.

Stephen Bate, 58, of the Municipality of Trent Lakes, was arrested and charged with:

  • Operating a motor vehicle while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)
  • Operating a motor vehicle while prohibited
  • Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Transporting a firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition in a careless manner
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Use of plate not authorized for the vehicle
  • Driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit
  • 2 counts of failure to comply with a probation order
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, OPP said.

Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingFirearmImpairedTraffic StopSelwyn TownshipTrent LakesDriving While Suspended
