Suspended Trent Lakes driver faces impaired, weapons charges: Peterborough County OPP

A Trent Lakes man faces multiple charges including impaired driving following a traffic stop in Selwyn Township on Sunday evening.

Peterborough County OPP say around 5 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle along Buckhorn Road. They determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and discovered other firearm and vehicle-related charges, police said.

Stephen Bate, 58, of the Municipality of Trent Lakes, was arrested and charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)

Operating a motor vehicle while prohibited

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Transporting a firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition in a careless manner

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order

Driving while under suspension

Use of plate not authorized for the vehicle

Driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit

2 counts of failure to comply with a probation order

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, OPP said.

