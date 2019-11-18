‘Charlie’s Angels’ gets wings clipped at box office, pulling in a mere $8.6M

Send this page to someone via email

Charlie’s Angels, the third feature-length instalment of the classic spy comedy series, was released across North America on Friday, Nov. 15.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Elizabeth Banks-directed flick bombed in its first weekend and earned US$8.6 million at nearly 3,500 theatres across the continent.

It opened beside James Mangold’s sports-fuelled biopic, Ford v Ferrari, which pulled in more than $31 million within North America and $52.4 million worldwide.

In partnership with Perfect World Pictures and 2.0 Entertainment, Sony Pictures and Banks, 45, were working with a $48-million budget before marketing costs, meaning the film companies could each lose a sizable amount in finances as a result of the poor showing.

This loss makes 2019’s Charlie’s Angels the third Hollywood sequel in a row to flop at the box office after Doctor Sleep and Terminator: Dark Fate.

Charlie’s Angels stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as women working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally.

The film also stars Patrick Stewart as John Bosley, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, Djimon Hounsou and Banks as Rebekah Bosley.

(L-R) Sunny Ozell and Patrick Stewart arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ at the Regency Theater Westwood on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The original Charlie’s Angels film (2000) and its 2003 sequel, Full Throttle, starred Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore, and the two movies did significantly better in their respective box office runs.

The first raked in $264.1 million, while Full Throttle followed closely behind at a whopping $259.1 million, with each easily surpassing its budget.

Charlie’s Angels is now playing in cinemas across North America.

Watch the Charlie’s Angels trailer above.