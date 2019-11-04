Menu

‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ bombs at box office, brings in mere $29M

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 11:46 am
'Terminator: Dark Fate': (L-R) Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.
'Terminator: Dark Fate': (L-R) Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. Kerry Brown / Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

For the second time in the span of a month, Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media have released another box office flop.

Terminator: Dark Fate, the sixth installment of the once-beloved post-apocalyptic sci-fi franchise, was released across North America on Friday, Nov. 1.

In its opening weekend, Terminator: Dark Fate earned only US$29 million in ticket sales across the continent, according to Forbes. It was expected to pull in between $40 and 47 million but fell short.

Though the Tim Miller-directed action flick pulled in more than $102 million across the rest of the world, Dark Fate cost $185 million to produce — with marketing costs racking up an additional $80 to 100 million.

Movie trailer: Terminator: Dark Fate

As reported by Variety, the whopping budget means the latest feature of the Terminator franchise could lose up to $100 million.

READ MORE: Katy Perry sued for $197K over Hillary Clinton costume photo

While the majority of diehard fans of Terminator shunned and critiqued the series’ previous three films, Dark Fate was expected to be the biggest financial success since Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991), as it’s the first instalment in 28 years to feature director James Cameron.

The 65-year-old filmmaker only served as the producer of Dark Fate. Fans seemed more excited about the long-awaited reunion of Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) and Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor).

It was also confirmed that the film would serve as a direct sequel to the first two — and most popular — Terminator films, The Terminator (1984) and T2which Cameron directed.

This Oct. 26, 2019 photo shows actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, and actress Linda Hamilton posing for a portrait to promote the film, ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, Calif.
This Oct. 26, 2019 photo shows actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, and actress Linda Hamilton posing for a portrait to promote the film, ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, Calif. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Although the numbers for Dark Fate currently look grim, it’s possible the film could make a successful financial comeback, especially if the generally favourable reviews inspire a sudden resurgence in popularity for the franchise.

Either that, or Paramount Pictures will be left to secure itself a number of streaming and TV licensing deals post-theatrical release.

READ MORE: ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ review — Nostalgia, action aplenty in formulaic sequel

Terminator: Dark Fate is now playing in cinemas across Canada.

Watch the film’s trailer in the video above.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton Talk ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

Global News’ review of the film can be read in full here.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
