‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ trailer: Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite and return
Arnold Schwarzenegger will live up to his promise of “I’ll be back” once again, as Paramount Pictures dropped an official teaser trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate — the series’ sixth installment — on Thursday.
Although the upcoming film follows 2015’s Terminator: Genisys, it does not pick up where it left off. In fact, now that director James Cameron (The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgement Day) is back, serving as the executive producer, Dark Fate will be a direct sequel to the franchise’s first two films.
Better yet, Dark Fate will see T-800 (Schwarzenegger) and Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) onscreen together for the first time since 1991 in T2.
Schwarzenegger, 71, has appeared in five of the six films, excluding Terminator: Salvation (2009) — which featured a very questionable CGI model of the actor — whereas Hamilton, 62, only appeared in the first two.
Terminator: Dark Fate is being directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool).
The trailer welcomes two new characters to the much-beloved series, portrayed by Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes.
The pair are being pursued by a new A.I. created by Skynet, played by Gabriel Luna. His abilities appear to be similar to that of T-1000’s (Robert Patrick) in T2; in the sense that he can morph his body into an almost liquid state.
Before the newcomers are attacked by the threatening machine, Hamilton swerves in, jumps out of a jeep and saves the day with heavy ammunition. Luna is shot down without Hamilton even breaking a sweat.
It’s revealed that Davis’ character could also be a Terminator, although she believes she is a human. Her role is seemingly to protect Reyes — similar to Schwarzenegger’s role in the first two movies, where he protects Sarah Connor and additionally her son, John Connor, in T2.
The trio continues by travelling through a forest. They are met with a lonesome cabin which is revealed to be the home of T-800. That’s where Hamilton and Schwarzenegger are finally reunited.
The trailer is jam-packed with violence, action and explosions. It ends with Luna transforming back into his human form.
Terminator: Dark Fate hits cinemas across North America on Nov. 1.
