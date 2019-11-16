Ron MacLean addresses viewers in first Hockey Night in Canada since Don Cherry’s ouster

Send this page to someone via email

In the first intermission to air on Hockey Night in Canada without Don Cherry at his side, host Ron MacLean addressed viewers alone for almost five minutes, saying, “we are all hurting.”

“I have collapsed a hundred times this week if not more,” he said. “We’re all disappointed.”

MacLean says he has spent time “reflecting.”

“I’ve sat all week long reflecting, listening to you, and I’ve heard you — I mean you the viewer,” he said.

Before the hockey game kicked off, MacLean told viewers he planned to address his 85-year-old former co-host’s dismissal during the first intermission.

MacLean opened Saturday’s show by saying there were “obviously mixed emotions” ahead of the broadcast, calling it “the end of an era.”

The first intermission featured the 2019 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees, who are set for a Monday induction ceremony.

11:40 The whiteness and privilege of hockey The whiteness and privilege of hockey

On Friday, Sportsnet said it is considering new directions for the long-running segment.

“We’re taking the time to explore new formats for the first intermission,” Sportsnet communications director Andrew Garas told The Canadian Press.

Cherry was fired from his job on Monday after his Nov. 9 Coach’s Corner segment, in which he appeared to say newcomers to Canada don’t wear poppies, implying they don’t support veterans.

“You people … you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that,” Cherry said in the televised segment.

“These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”

Sportsnet said he “made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

2:00 ‘He buried me’: Don Cherry says he’s disappointed in co-host Ron MacLean ‘He buried me’: Don Cherry says he’s disappointed in co-host Ron MacLean

In an interview earlier this week, Cherry didn’t apologize for his comments but said he would have chosen different words if he could do it again.

MacLean issued an apology the day after Cherry’s comments, saying he wished he had handled it differently.

I have worked with Don for 30 years, and we both love hockey. But last night, I know we failed you. I see hockey as part of what unites us. I have the honour of travelling across our country to celebrate Canada's game, and our diversity is one of our country's greatest strengths. — Ron MacLean (@RonMacLeanHTH) November 10, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, Cherry addressed the events of the past week by thanking his supporters.

“Again, I want to thank everyone who has called emailed, dropped by the house this past week. It will take weeks to personally get back to everyone, so I am again, thanking you all now,” he tweeted.

Again, I want to thank everyone who has called emailed, dropped by the house this past week. It will take weeks to personally get back to everyone, so I am again, thanking you all now. God Bless you all for your support, Donald S Cherry — Don Cherry (@CoachsCornerDC) November 16, 2019

— With files by Meghan Collie, The Canadian Press