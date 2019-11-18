74-year-old man fends off man attempting to steal his car in Waterloo: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 74-year-old man was able to fight off an attack from a 27-year-old would-be robber in Waterloo early Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that at around 1 a.m., the man pulled into a parking lot on Erb Street East and was getting out of his car when the suspect approached and demanded his keys while attempting to grab them.

The victim tried to get clear of his attacker before the suspect tried to grab his cell phone.

The suspect then allegedly pushed the elderly man and hit him in the head, according to police.

Last night at 1:00 a.m., a 27-year old male attempted to take a 74-year old male's keys as he exited his vehicle near Erb St. E and Moore Ave, Waterloo. The victim resisted and called police for help. The male suspect was quickly arrested for Robbery. An amazing police response. pic.twitter.com/7iOFfDJDKe — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 17, 2019

The man was able to flee his attacker before he called the police.

They say they tracked down the suspect a short time later.

A 27-year-old Mississauga man is facing robbery charges.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call at 519-570-9777 ext 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.