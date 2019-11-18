Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

74-year-old man fends off man attempting to steal his car in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 1:29 pm
Police say they arrested a Mississauga man early Sunday morning.
Police say they arrested a Mississauga man early Sunday morning. Waterloo Regional Police

A 74-year-old man was able to fight off an attack from a 27-year-old would-be robber in Waterloo early Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that at around 1 a.m., the man pulled into a parking lot on Erb Street East and was getting out of his car when the suspect approached and demanded his keys while attempting to grab them.

READ MORE: Minor facing assault charges after man stabbed in Waterloo, police say

The victim tried to get clear of his attacker before the suspect tried to grab his cell phone.

The suspect then allegedly pushed the elderly man and hit him in the head, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was able to flee his attacker before he called the police.

They say they tracked down the suspect a short time later.

READ MORE: Police investigating after home near Waterloo gun club reportedly struck by stray bullet

A 27-year-old Mississauga man is facing robbery charges.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call at 519-570-9777 ext 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterlooWaterloo crimeAttempted TheftErb street waterloo
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.