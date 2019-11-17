Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

1 person found dead after hotel fire in Winnipeg

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted November 17, 2019 12:00 pm
One person was found dead in a motel fire in Winnipeg. Police are investigating.
One person was found dead in a motel fire in Winnipeg. Police are investigating. Global News

One person was found dead inside a Winnipeg motel after a fire Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews were called to the Capri Motel on Pembina Highway at 8:39 a.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze before 9 a.m. and the damage was limited to one suite.

READ MORE: 46 people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Crews found one person who was declared dead on scene. All the other people at the motel had evacuated before the fire trucks arrived.

Winnipeg police are also investigating but there’s no word on the cause of the fire.

One firefighter sustained an injury while on scene and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceFireWinnipeg fireFatal FireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Servicemotel fireWinnipeg motel fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.