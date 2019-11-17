1 person found dead after hotel fire in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

One person was found dead inside a Winnipeg motel after a fire Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews were called to the Capri Motel on Pembina Highway at 8:39 a.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze before 9 a.m. and the damage was limited to one suite.

Crews found one person who was declared dead on scene. All the other people at the motel had evacuated before the fire trucks arrived.

Winnipeg police are also investigating but there’s no word on the cause of the fire.

One firefighter sustained an injury while on scene and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

