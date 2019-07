There is currently a large emergency personnel response at a Portage Avenue hotel.

A number of fire trucks, ambulances and the MIRV vehicle is on site at the Super 8 Motel at 3760 Portage Ave.

Numerous ambulances and fire trucks outside the scene of a major gas leak at the Super 8 on Portage. The city will be sharing more updates shortly. #glbwpg pic.twitter.com/qFaZJxswUF — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) July 9, 2019

Traffic is being rerouted down side-streets.

City officials will be holding a press conference about a gas leak at about 12:15 p.m.

Closure due to gas leak in the area. Emergency crews and @manitobahydro are on-scene. https://t.co/dl2Z8NmLsa — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) July 9, 2019

TAKE NOTE WFPS crews are on scene of a Carbon Monoxide leak at the Super 8 motel. The building currently has readings in the range of 100 ppm. HVAC repair was under way at the time. Currently 10 patients. Two have been transported to hospital. #wpgpoli pic.twitter.com/rdspXbUgcg — Kevin Klein (@KevinKleinwpg) July 9, 2019

