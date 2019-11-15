Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A serving Vancouver police officer has been charged with sexual assault, according to the RCMP.

Mounties say Jagraj “Roger” Berar, a 51-year-old Surrey resident, is alleged to have committed the assault in Whistler over the summer.

The incident was reported to Squamish RCMP on July 19, and alleged to have happened several days prior, according to the RCMP.

Police describe the alleged assault as an “isolated incident involving persons known to each other,” and said it was not believed to have been related to Berar’s job as a police officer.

Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Steve Addison said Berar is no longer on active duty, but could not confirm when that status took effect.

He said police are not commenting further.