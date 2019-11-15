Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 4:44 pm
FILE - A Vancouver police cruiser seen in Commercial Drive. .
FILE - A Vancouver police cruiser seen in Commercial Drive. . Simon Little / Global News

A serving Vancouver police officer has been charged with sexual assault, according to the RCMP.

Mounties say Jagraj “Roger” Berar, a 51-year-old Surrey resident, is alleged to have committed the assault in Whistler over the summer.

READ MORE: RCMP officer arrested in Vancouver in sexual misconduct investigation

The incident was reported to Squamish RCMP on July 19, and alleged to have happened several days prior, according to the RCMP.

VPD Officer Charged
VPD Officer Charged

Police describe the alleged assault as an “isolated incident involving persons known to each other,” and said it was not believed to have been related to Berar’s job as a police officer.

READ MORE: Delta police officer fired for sexual communications with would-be recruit

Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Steve Addison said Berar is no longer on active duty, but could not confirm when that status took effect.

Story continues below advertisement

He said police are not commenting further.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver policeVPDpolice officer chargedsexual assault chargepolice officer charged sexual assaultPolice officer sexual assaultJagraj “Roger” Berarroger berar
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.