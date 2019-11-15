Menu

Canada

Sask. Crown employees ratify new collective bargaining agreement

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 4:29 pm
Updated November 15, 2019 5:09 pm
SaskTel employee Ryan Cleniuk waves to drivers in the hope of a supportive "honk" near a SaskTel building on Saskatchewan Drive in downtown Regina on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Michael Bell / The Canadian Press

Unifor members who are employed by five Saskatchewan Crowns have ratified new collective bargaining agreements.

Employees at SaskTel, SaskEnergy, SaskPower, SaskWater and the Water Security Agency (WSA) had voted on the deals starting on Oct. 28 with the final ratification meeting being held on Thursday.

“We are very pleased that Unifor presented employees have voted to ratify their respective agreements,” Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said in a statement. “We believe the agreements are fair and equitable and provide for long-term stability for both employees and Crown corporations and agencies.”

SaskTel employees agreed to a five per cent wage increase over five years but will see no pay increases in the first two years of the deal.

Employees at SaskEnergy, SaskWater and SaskPower agreed to a monetary package that includes a seven per cent wage increase over six years, with no pay increases in the first two years.

Additionally, employees at the WSA agreed to a six per cent increase in annual wages over six years, with an additional one per cent increase in pension during the fourth year. Like the two previous offers, they will not receive any increases in the first two years of the deal.

As part of the deal, active full-time employees at SaskTel, SaskEnergy, SaskPower and SaskWater will receive four days pay to acknowledge their “hardship during the 17-day labour disruption.,” said the Government of Saskatchewan. Additionally, full-time employees who worked in essential positions during the strike will receive a pro-rated number of days pay.

Management and Unifor bargaining teams had reached a tentative deal on Oct. 20 following a 17-day strike. The agreements were ratified by the union on Friday.

The agreements will be finalized following board approval.

