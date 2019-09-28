Crowns set to strike Monday after weekend talks fail: Unifor

The union representing nearly 5,000 Crown workers says its members will commence job action Monday morning.

Related SaskTel union says no pay raise until 2021 is not a fair package

Unifor said weekend contract talks were called off by government employers who “refused to move off a government-imposed wage freeze.”

Unifor says the strike, set to officially begin Monday at 12:01 a.m., will initially take “work-to-rule” form. In a letter to members, Unifor said this means they should ignore overtime and ignore company performance efforts.

The letter says this plan will dictate the first four days of job action, adding “escalation” will occur should a deal not be struck by Friday.

READ MORE: Plans in place to ensure services continue in case of SaskTel strike: gov’t

Unifor represents employees from SaskTel, SaskEnergy, SaskPower, SercurTek, DirectWest, SaskWater and the Water Security Agency. The union initially filed notice of job action Thursday evening.

The union, which has been seeking wage increases and improvements in job security and mental health care, has criticized MLAs for taking a 2.3 per cent pay increase earlier this year.

“Picket lines are our last resort, but we’ve said from the start that wage freezes were simply not fair,” Unifor’s national president said in the release. “Considering the premier gave himself a 2.3 per cent raise this year, Crown workers’ demands are more than reasonable.”