SaskTel union says no pay raise until 2021 is not a fair package

The union representing SaskTel employees, Unifor Local 1-S, says the company is not putting forward a fair monetary offer in their contract negotiations.

According to an update posted on the union’s website, the current offer is for a one per cent raise in 2021, with no raises this year or 2020.

This comes after meeting with the company and a federal mediator between Aug. 12 and 14.

READ MORE: SaskTel union votes in favour of potential strike action

The union’s membership voted in favour of a strike mandate on July 21.

Local Unifor leadership said they will be talking with the national office about their next steps and will be “escalating [their] campaign to stand up for Crown workers.”

In addition to the monetary issues, the union wrote that there was “no movement” on non-monetary proposals.

READ MORE: SaskTel contract negotiations reach an impasse, strike mandate vote considered

Local 1-S president David Kuntz said job security and mental health are among the biggest non-monetary issues in a prior interview. He said there is concern about jobs being done by contractors that could be accomplished by permanent employees.

The union is encouraging members to wear blue “stand up for Crown workers” T-shirts every Wednesday, adding more solidarity actions will be announced in the coming days.