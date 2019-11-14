Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Charges approved against man accused of hiding camera in Summerhill Winery staff washroom

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 7:39 pm
Kelowna RCMP said 18 charges were approved by the BC Prosecution Service on Thursday against Ian Michael Leighton, 43.
Kelowna RCMP said 18 charges were approved by the BC Prosecution Service on Thursday against Ian Michael Leighton, 43. Global News Files

A Kelowna man accused of installing a hidden camera in the staff washroom at Summerhill Winery has been hit with more than a dozen charges.

Kelowna RCMP said 18 charges were approved by the BC Prosecution Service on Thursday against Ian Michael Leighton, 43, in connection with the camera that was discovered in August.

READ MORE: Hidden camera found in Summerhill Winery staff washroom: RCMP

Those charges include 13 counts of voyeurism, three charges of making child pornography, one charge of possession of child pornography, and one count of obstruction of justice.

“The investigators continue to support the victims involved, and will aid in supporting the prosecution as the investigation now transitions to the judicial process,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Solana Paré said in a news release.

On Aug. 23, a Summerhill staff member was fired and arrested after police were told someone found a small camera concealed in the staff washroom.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: B.C. coach who secretly photographed boys in change room convicted of voyeurism

The winery conducted a sweep of the property and did not find any other cameras.

Court records indicate Leighton is due to make his first court appearance on Dec. 9 in Kelowna.

— With files from Danny Seymour

Former B.C. baseball and hockey coach found guilty of voyeurism
Former B.C. baseball and hockey coach found guilty of voyeurism
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganChargesVoyeurismwineryHidden CameraSummerhill Winerystaff member arrestedian leightonIan Michael Leightonstaf member fired
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.