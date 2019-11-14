Charges approved against man accused of hiding camera in Summerhill Winery staff washroom

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna man accused of installing a hidden camera in the staff washroom at Summerhill Winery has been hit with more than a dozen charges.

Kelowna RCMP said 18 charges were approved by the BC Prosecution Service on Thursday against Ian Michael Leighton, 43, in connection with the camera that was discovered in August.

Those charges include 13 counts of voyeurism, three charges of making child pornography, one charge of possession of child pornography, and one count of obstruction of justice.

“The investigators continue to support the victims involved, and will aid in supporting the prosecution as the investigation now transitions to the judicial process,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Solana Paré said in a news release.

On Aug. 23, a Summerhill staff member was fired and arrested after police were told someone found a small camera concealed in the staff washroom.

The winery conducted a sweep of the property and did not find any other cameras.

Court records indicate Leighton is due to make his first court appearance on Dec. 9 in Kelowna.

— With files from Danny Seymour

