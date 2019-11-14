Kenney government survey seeks Albertans’ input on potential employment rule changes

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans will be able to take part in a survey this month that the UCP government says is intended to provide them with information to help make decisions on potential future changes to employment rules in the province.

“We are committed to getting Albertans back to work, which is why we moved quickly to pass the Open for Business Act in the spring,” Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping said in a news release on Thursday. “Now we want to hear from the public on how we can continue to make Alberta’s employment rules simpler and more efficient.

“I encourage everyone to go online and submit their thoughts.” Tweet This

Earlier this year, the government lowered the minimum wage for young workers and passed its Open for Business Act which returned to a holiday pay qualifying period of 30 work days in the last 12 months before a general holiday, cancelled changes brought in by the previous NDP government on overtime, allowing it to be paid out as straight time rather than time-and-a-half, and made changes to union certification protocols.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alberta introduces labour bill to change overtime pay, reduce youth minimum wage

Survey respondents will be asked questions about things like vacation time, holiday pay, youth employment rules, temporary layoff notices, group terminations, termination pay, administrative penalties, employees’ statements of earnings and variances and exemptions to employment standards rules, the government said.

READ MORE: Alberta introduces bills to increase rural doctors, bring in replacement workers for union jobs

Albertans will be able to take part in the online survey until Nov. 28.

To take part in the survey, click here.

READ MORE: Kenney says proposal to pull Alberta out of CPP due to hostility from others

1:47 Should Alberta opt out of CPP and launch its own version of it? Should Alberta opt out of CPP and launch its own version of it?