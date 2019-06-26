Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton June 26 2019 8:18pm 02:07 Lower youth minimum wage takes effect in Alberta Alberta employers can now pay students under the age of 18 $13/hr instead of $15/hr. Kent Morrison has more on the mixed reaction from youth and business owners. Lower minimum wage for Alberta youth takes effect Wednesday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5436194/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5436194/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?