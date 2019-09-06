Economy September 6 2019 1:48pm 01:18 AUPE reacts to Alberta Appeals Court ruling on wage arbitration delay Guy Smith, president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, responds to the Appeal Court’s decision to allow the province to delay wage arbitration talks with unions. Alberta can delay wage arbitration talks with unions, Appeal Court says <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5866342/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5866342/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?