Premier Jason Kenney announcing changes to Alberta’s labour laws

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Immigration Minister Jason Copping will announce proposed changes to provincial labour laws Monday in Edmonton.

In the throne speech last week, the UCP government said during the spring sitting, it would introduce a bill to roll back rules to help businesses grow, including a reduction in the $15-an-hour minimum wage for workers 17 and younger.

During the provincial election campaign, Kenney said: “By incentivizing employers to hire more young people, we will get younger Albertans back to work.”

READ MORE: Kenney would cut youth minimum wage to spur job creation

Over the four years Rachel Notley’s government was in power, it gradually increased the minimum wage to $15 an hour — the highest in Canada — from $10.20 hourly.

The New Democrats said the rate is a living wage for workers and boosts the economy because earnings are reinvested, and helps employers because there is less staff turnover.

The NDP also removed a wage differential for alcohol servers, who were paid less than the minimum wage on the grounds they made up that difference in tips.

Kenney said the UCP would bring in the wage cut right away and appoint experts to advise on issues such as bringing back the wage differential.

He has said alcohol servers he spoke to would gladly swap a wage cut if that would lead to more working hours because they could make up the difference, and more, in tips.

READ MORE: Kenney to look at possibly reducing minimum wage for youth, alcohol servers in Alberta

During the election, Kenney promised changes on a range of labour rules, including how holiday pay is calculated and earned.

He also said his UCP government would make changes to union rules, including restoring a mandatory secret ballot for union certification votes and reversing a ban on replacement workers in the private sector.

Kenney said he would keep mandated leave for reasons such as bereavement, long-term illness, and death or disappearance of a child.

READ MORE: Alberta throne speech followed by bill to repeal provincial carbon tax

A news conference on the labour law changes will be held at 3:15 p.m. MT at a sports bar in central Edmonton.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News