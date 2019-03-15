Politics
March 15, 2019 2:32 pm

Kenney would cut youth minimum wage to spur job creation

By Staff The Canadian Press

UCP leader Jason Kenney speaks at an event on March 4, 2019.

Tom Reynolds, Global News
Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says a government led by him after a spring election would cut the minimum wage for young workers to create more jobs.

Kenney says the United Conservatives would roll back Alberta’s $15-an-hour minimum wage to $13 an hour for those 17 or younger.

He says the current $15 across-the-board wage is curtailing hiring.

Kenney says his government also would appoint a panel to explore returning to a wage differential for alcohol servers, who can earn a lot in tips but need more hours to make that happen.

The changes are among a number of labour proposals announced by Kenney today.

He says a UCP government would also make changes to union rules, including restoring a mandatory secret ballot for union certification votes.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

