Kenney says proposal to pull Alberta out of CPP due to hostility from others

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney is defending his idea that Alberta could pull out of the federal pension plan by saying times have changed.

He says bold action is needed because of unprecedented hostility from the federal and some provincial governments that are actively blocking Alberta’s economic future.

READ MORE: Should Alberta opt out of CPP? Jason Kenney looking at options amid Wexit sentiments

1:47 Should Alberta opt out of CPP and launch its own version of it? Should Alberta opt out of CPP and launch its own version of it?

Kenney didn’t campaign in the spring election on leaving the Canada Pension Plan and setting up a provincial one, but says Albertans would get a say through a referendum.

On the weekend, Kenney announced a panel to research and hold public meetings on whether Alberta should move toward a more independent role within Canada.

READ MORE: UCP taking ‘corrective action’ after comments during Kenney Facebook Live blocked by staff

He suggested steps such as creating a separate police force, establishing a provincial revenue agency and establishing a provincial constitution.

Story continues below advertisement

Kenney says Ottawa and some provinces are unfairly restricting Alberta’s oil and gas industry with what he calls regressive laws and policy roadblocks on pipelines.

Opposition NDP critic Sarah Hoffman says Kenney has strayed too far from his election mandate and Albertans didn’t vote “to have their pensions blown up.”