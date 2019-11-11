UCP taking ‘corrective action’ after comments during Kenney Facebook Live blocked by staff

Send this page to someone via email

Some Albertans who tuned in to a live stream on Premier Jason Kenney’s Facebook page over the weekend say they had their comments muted or were blocked from the page, leading to the UCP to admit Monday that for at least one case, “[comments] should not have been moderated.”

Kenney was announcing the creation of a “Fair Deal Panel” that will examine ways to make Alberta more independent of Ottawa.

Throughout the feed, which went live on Saturday afternoon, users could comment in real-time as the premier gave his speech. However, some users told Global News that shortly after their comments were posted, they were removed or muted.

“Tons of people were blocked tonight [Saturday] during the livestream just for sharing an opinion,” Allison Dakin said in a message to Global News.

"How can we have a democratic voice when we are muted?"

The UCP confirmed Monday that Dakin’s comments had been moderated but that it was taking “corrective action” following the incident.

“Albertans have every right to voice their views to their elected officials, including when they disagree with the government,” said UCP deputy press secretary Harrison Fleming in a statement to Global News.

“A review of the thousands of comments on the premier’s Facebook page shows a wide swath of opinion, including from those who strongly disagree with the government,” the statement said. “Highly offensive language and overly abusive comments may get blocked.

“That said, we cannot be perfect in this regard given the high volume of comments in general. Ms. Dakin’s dissenting comments should not have been moderated, and corrective action has been taken,” Fleming said. Tweet This

On Twitter, users vented their frustration after the live feed:

I was just muted from Jason Kenney's facebook with my comment deleted for voicing respectfully that I do not wish for him to control our CPP and police force. #abpoli #ableg @jkenney @RachelNotley — Allison J. Dakin (@allisonjade) November 10, 2019

During last night’s Premier’s live feed, parents & teachers raising concerns about UCP education policy changes and cuts were censored, comments blocked and deleted by moderators. We need to be paying attention to this, they are literally trying to erase Albertan voices. #ableg https://t.co/pgS7p6kRhq pic.twitter.com/X5E7jSkiWh — Dr. Karli K (@karliwithakay) November 10, 2019

Voiced my support for education, health care and the public sector in Alberta on Jason kenney’s live feed! My comments were deleted and I’m blocked. What happened to a premier for the people?#blockedbykenney #ableg @jkenney @RachelNotley @globalnews — Rachel Graham (@RachelGraham77) November 10, 2019

Dakin confirmed to Global News that by Sunday, one day after she was blocked from the premier’s page, she was given access again. She also said her comments appear to have been unmuted.

Matt Wolfe, the premier’s executive director of issues management, also tweeted that Dakin’s comments should not have been removed.

.@allisonjade, your dissenting comments should not have been moderated. Corrective action has been taken. Albertans have every right to voice their views to their elected officials, including when they disagree with the Government. #ableg #abpoli https://t.co/rXwHdNc5mf — Matt Wolf (@MattWolfAB) November 10, 2019

The UCP did not specify how many comments had been moderated by staff during the feed.