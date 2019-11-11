UCP taking ‘corrective action’ after comments during Kenney Facebook Live blocked by staff

Kenney was announcing the creation of a “Fair Deal Panel” that will examine ways to make Alberta more independent of Ottawa.
Throughout the feed, which went live on Saturday afternoon, users could comment in real-time as the premier gave his speech. However, some users told Global News that shortly after their comments were posted, they were removed or muted.
“How can we have a democratic voice when we are muted?”
The UCP confirmed Monday that Dakin’s comments had been moderated but that it was taking “corrective action” following the incident.
“Albertans have every right to voice their views to their elected officials, including when they disagree with the government,” said UCP deputy press secretary Harrison Fleming in a statement to Global News.
“A review of the thousands of comments on the premier’s Facebook page shows a wide swath of opinion, including from those who strongly disagree with the government,” the statement said. “Highly offensive language and overly abusive comments may get blocked.
“That said, we cannot be perfect in this regard given the high volume of comments in general. Ms. Dakin’s dissenting comments should not have been moderated, and corrective action has been taken,” Fleming said.
On Twitter, users vented their frustration after the live feed:
Dakin confirmed to Global News that by Sunday, one day after she was blocked from the premier’s page, she was given access again. She also said her comments appear to have been unmuted.
Matt Wolfe, the premier’s executive director of issues management, also tweeted that Dakin’s comments should not have been removed.
The UCP did not specify how many comments had been moderated by staff during the feed.
