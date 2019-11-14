Lingering Cessna 206 design problem behind N.W.T. plane crash that killed 3 people: TSB

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board has confirmed a design problem in a popular small airplane contributed to three deaths in a crash in the Northwest Territories last year.

A board spokesman said the problem remains unaddressed, despite a number of deaths in the Cessna 206.

The board’s full report in the the crash, released Thursday, confirms an earlier conclusion that three passengers died in August 2018 when they couldn’t open the plane’s rear cargo doors after the aircraft flipped upside down during a bad landing on Little Doctor Lake.

The three passengers who died were 33-year-old Geoffrey Dean of Castor, Alta., and Stewart and Jean Edelman of Saskatoon, who were both 72. The Simpson Air pilot and a surviving female passenger were able to get out through the window of the front left-side door.

The doors were blocked by the plane’s wingflaps that had been extended for landing, the TSB said.

The pilot dove back into the water to help the remaining passengers, but was unable to open the doors from outside the aircraft because they were locked from the inside.

Interior view of the Cessna 206 rear double cargo door in the closed position. Source: TSB

The TSB said the passengers were found with their seatbelts undone, although it couldn’t say what efforts they had made to get out of the sinking aircraft.

The report said the impact forces were “well within the range of human survivability” and none of the occupants received immobilizing injuries.

The pilot and woman were rescued by a nearby boater within 15 to 20 minutes.

Little Doctor Lake, about 100 kilometres west of Fort Simpson, is accessible only by float plane in the summer and draws visitors from around the world looking for a wilderness experience.

The problem with the doors being blocked has been understood for nearly three decades, but Canadian and U.S. authorities have been unable to find a feasible way to retrofit the planes.

The board says the design flaw has caused 11 deaths since 1989.

Senior board investigator Gerrit Vermeer says there are 1,100 Cessna 206 airplanes licensed in Canada.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News