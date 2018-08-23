Canada
August 23, 2018 11:03 am

Saskatoon couple, Alberta man killed in N.W.T. plane crash

By Staff The Canadian Press

One of two Cessna 206 plane operated by Simpson Air.

Credit: Simpson Air
The three passengers who died in a light plane crash at a remote Northwest Territories lake last Thursday have been identified.

The N.W.T. coroner service said dead are 33-year-old Geoffrey Dean of Castor, Alta., and Stewart and Jean Edelman of Saskatoon, who were both 72.

The Transportation Safety Board has said a Cessna 206 plane operated by Simpson Air went down about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Little Doctor Lake near the North Nahanni River.

The N.W.T. Health Department said the pilot and another passenger were not hurt in the crash.

The safety board, RCMP and the coroner service continue to investigate.

Little Doctor Lake, about 100 kilometres west of Fort Simpson, is accessible only by float plane in the summer and draws visitors from around the world looking for a wilderness experience.

Simpson Air’s website says it is a charter air service that offers adventure trips into the Mackenzie Mountains and the Nahanni National Park Reserve.

It also provides mail, cargo and grocery delivery, as well as medical, government and personal transportation to communities in the region.

