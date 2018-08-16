Plane wreckage discovered northwest of Edmonton, RCMP unable to confirm if it’s plane that vanished Sunday

The wreckage of a plane was discovered northwest of Edmonton on Thursday afternoon and police said a body was found at the scene.

The discovery was made in Lac Ste. Anne County, which is about a one-hour drive northwest of Edmonton.

Earlier in the week, police had been asking residents of areas to the north and to the west of Alberta’s capital to look for a small plane that went missing over the weekend.

Police said a Cessna 172 departed Edson, Alta. at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday and was set to land in Westlock, Alta. at 7 p.m. The plane never arrived and no contact has been made with the pilot, who was the only person in the aircraft. Global News has confirmed the missing pilot is Scott Schneider. The Canadian Press reports Schneider was flying with his dog.

On Thursday, police said they can’t confirm if the wreckage found on Thursday is of the missing plane but said they haven’t ruled out the possibility.

“The investigation is preliminary in nature and the identity of the aircraft nor the identity of the deceased has been confirmed at this time,” Mayerthorpe RCMP said in a news release.

Police said they were notified of the discovery of the wreckage at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and that it was in a wooded area. Search and rescue technicians spotted the wreckage from the air and called police.

“The aircraft sustained extensive damage,” police said, adding that Transport Canada is now investigating and the medical examiner’s office is involved in the investigation.

Police said they expect to provide an update on their investigation, however, that would come on Friday at the earliest.