Investigation underway after plane crashes in Kananaskis Country

Police, fire crews and EMS were called to the scene of a plane crash in Kananaskis Country on Wednesday, according to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB).

As of 3:30 p.m., officials could not say how many people were on board the plane. The size of the plane was also not known.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan pilot killed when ultralight plane crashes east of Grande Prairie

RCMP said they were called after someone witnessed the plane crash in the Rae Glacier area.

Chris Krepski with the TSB said the organization was notified about the crash at about 2 p.m.

TSB investigators had not been sent as of 3 p.m. Krepski said the organization will determine next steps when more information comes from the RCMP, who are leading the investigation.

The Rae Glacier is located about an hour and a half southwest of Calgary, along Highway 40 in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park.