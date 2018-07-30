Passenger dead after small plane crashes near Black Diamond

A man who was a passenger in a small plane died Sunday evening when it crashed in southern Alberta.

Emergency crews were called at 7:34 p.m. to a report a small plane had crashed in a field near Black Diamond.

The 30-year-old male pilot was taken to hospital in Calgary with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger died at the scene, RCMP said.

The two men were the only people in the plane at the time.

The Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the crash.

Black Diamond is about 65 kilometres southwest of Calgary.