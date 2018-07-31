Small plane crashes east of Grande Prairie

RCMP were at the scene of a plane crash east of Grande Prairie on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene near Range Road 52 at 2:03 p.m.

RCMP said there was one person in the small plane at the time but didn’t have any information about that person’s condition.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has been notified and will be investigating.

Global News has requested more information from both RCMP and the TSB.

—More to come…