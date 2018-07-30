Canada
TSB notified, no injuries reported after small plane crashes while trying to land at Lethbridge Airport

Emergency crews were called to Lethbridge Airport on Monday afternoon after a small plane was involved in a “a ground-loop collision upon landing,” a spokesperson for Lethbridge County said in a news release.

The two people who were in the American-registered aircraft were not hurt.

The county spokesperson said a ground loop “occurs from a horizontal spin upon landing, which can be caused by a number of factors.”

“The incident today caused the wing to touch the ground as the plane landed.”

The incident unfolded at 1:22 p.m. and the Lethbridge Fire Department, Coaldale and District Emergency Services and RCMP were all dispatched to the scene. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.

The plane involved was an Aviat Husky. According to the Aviat Aircraft website, the two-person aircraft “stands alone in its class for its… performance and load carrying capabilities.”

