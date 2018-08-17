3 people dead after Simpson Air plane goes down in Northwest Territories

The Transportation Safety Board says three people have died in a light plane crash on a lake west of Fort Simpson in the Northwest Territories.

TSB spokesman Chris Krepski says a Cessna 206 plane operated by Simpson Air went down about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Little Doctor Lake.

A media spokesman for the N.W.T. Health Department says the male pilot and a female passenger were not injured.

Damien Healy says they were flown to the Fort Simpson Health Centre where they received counselling before being released.

Safety board investigators from Edmonton are being sent to the crash site.

Simpson Air’s website says it is a charter air service that offers adventure trips into the Mackenzie Mountains and the Nahanni National Park Reserve.

The company’s website said it had two Cessna 206: one of which is operated on floats during the summer before converting to wheels for fall/winter/spring flying. The second is a dedicated wheel plane.

The company also provides mail, cargo and grocery delivery, as well as medical, government and personal transportation to communities in the region.