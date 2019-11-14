Menu

Canada

Moncton-area fire displaces family for 4

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 12:26 pm
Updated November 14, 2019 12:27 pm
Fire crews responded to the fire on Nature Drive at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. . Shelley Steeves/Global News

An early morning fire in the Moncton area has left a family of four temporarily homeless.

District Fire Chief Marc Cormier says firefighters from Moncton, Dieppe and Memramcook responded to the blaze at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

“Once we arrived on scene, the roof was completely engulfed in flames,” Cormier said.

“There’s no hydrants in the area, so we had to perform a water shuttle operation. Once we had the vehicles on scene, it went well.”

Cormier says it took about four to five hours to put out the blaze on Nature Drive in Greater Lakeburn, which is east of Dieppe.

There was nobody inside the building when fire crews arrived on the scene.

“The family of four were outside in their vehicle, so there was no injuries reported to the fire department,” Cormier said, adding that the home is a complete loss.

The Canadian Red Cross says volunteers are helping the family with emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases, other essentials and comfort toys for two children, ages 13 and nine.

The cause of the fire is currently unclear.

– With files from Shelley Steeves. 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireMonctonCanadian Red CrossDieppeMoncton fireMemramcookCormierMarc CormierDistrict Fire Chief Marc CormierGreater LakeburnNature Drive
