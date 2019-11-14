Moncton-area fire displaces family for 4

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning fire in the Moncton area has left a family of four temporarily homeless.

District Fire Chief Marc Cormier says firefighters from Moncton, Dieppe and Memramcook responded to the blaze at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

“Once we arrived on scene, the roof was completely engulfed in flames,” Cormier said.

“There’s no hydrants in the area, so we had to perform a water shuttle operation. Once we had the vehicles on scene, it went well.” Tweet This

Cormier says it took about four to five hours to put out the blaze on Nature Drive in Greater Lakeburn, which is east of Dieppe.

There was nobody inside the building when fire crews arrived on the scene.

“The family of four were outside in their vehicle, so there was no injuries reported to the fire department,” Cormier said, adding that the home is a complete loss.

The Canadian Red Cross says volunteers are helping the family with emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases, other essentials and comfort toys for two children, ages 13 and nine.

The cause of the fire is currently unclear.

– With files from Shelley Steeves.