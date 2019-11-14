N.S. man facing charges after allegedly taking dump truck, driving it impaired

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man from Lunenburg County is facing charges after he allegedly took a dump truck and drove it while impaired.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they received a report from a motorist just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday when a dump truck almost collided with their vehicle.

Police say the incident happened on Highway 10 in Cookville, N.S., which is about six kilometres outside Bridgewater.

READ MORE: Halifax police charge 4 in connection with series of frauds

Officers received a second call about a dump truck a short time later. That caller indicated the truck was stopped in the middle of Highway 103 and blocking traffic.

“The driver’s side door was open and a man was seen walking away from the truck,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the driver, who was quickly located by officers, “displayed signs of impairment by alcohol.”

He was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and taken to police headquarters for breath samples.

“It was determined that the driver and the truck owner are known to each other and that the truck was taken without the owner’s consent,” police added.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating reported home invasion on Willow Street

Cory Allen Bryden is facing two impaired driving charges, as well as a single charge of taking a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Bryden was held in custody and appeared in Bridgewater provincial court on Thursday, where he was later remanded.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday.