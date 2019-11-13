Halifax police charge 4 in connection with series of frauds

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have charged four people in connection with a series of frauds that reportedly took place in the Halifax area last week.

Police say officers responded to a call about a fraud in progress at O’Regans BMW at 3240 Kempt Rd. on Nov. 8 at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Halifax police say a man was attempting to obtain a vehicle with fraudulent documentation. He was reportedly arrested at the scene without incident.

Officers later conducted a search of a residence on Frederick Avenue in Halifax as part of their investigation, reportedly seizing additional fraudulent documents, according to police.

Three additional suspects were arrested near the residence, police say.

In addition to the incident at the O’Regans BMW, police say the four suspects are facing charges in relation to three other incidents.

Those incidents happened on Nov. 7 at O’Regan’s Mercedes at 3585 Kempt Rd., Steele Hyundai at 3625 Kempt Rd. and O’Regan’s Toyota at 60 Baker Dr.

Marc Grenier, 24, of Laval, Que.; Jerry Lee Aarestrup, 36, of Châteauguay, Que.; Marc Arthur Gauvin, 31, of Longueuil, Que., and Carolane Prevost, 23, St-Len, Que., appeared in court on Nov. 12 to face four counts each of:

Fraud over $5,000

Identity fraud to obtain property

Identity theft

Uttering a forged document

Make, possess or sell identity documents

Prevost also faces an additional four charges of breaching a court order.