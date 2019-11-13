Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police charge 4 in connection with series of frauds

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 3:19 pm
Halifax Regional Police have arrested four people in connection with a series of frauds that allegedly took place earlier this month.
Halifax Regional Police have arrested four people in connection with a series of frauds that allegedly took place earlier this month. File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police have charged four people in connection with a series of frauds that reportedly took place in the Halifax area last week.

Police say officers responded to a call about a fraud in progress at O’Regans BMW at 3240 Kempt Rd. on Nov. 8 at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Halifax police say a man was attempting to obtain a vehicle with fraudulent documentation. He was reportedly arrested at the scene without incident.

READ MORE: Halifax police charge 2 Quebec men following string of alleged frauds

Officers later conducted a search of a residence on Frederick Avenue in Halifax as part of their investigation, reportedly seizing additional fraudulent documents, according to police.

Three additional suspects were arrested near the residence, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the incident at the O’Regans BMW, police say the four suspects are facing charges in relation to three other incidents.

Those incidents happened on Nov. 7 at O’Regan’s Mercedes at 3585 Kempt Rd., Steele Hyundai at 3625 Kempt Rd. and O’Regan’s Toyota at 60 Baker Dr.

Manitoba Public Insurance is stepping up efforts to catch fraudsters
Manitoba Public Insurance is stepping up efforts to catch fraudsters

Marc Grenier, 24, of Laval, Que.; Jerry Lee Aarestrup, 36, of Châteauguay, Que.; Marc Arthur Gauvin, 31, of Longueuil, Que., and Carolane Prevost, 23, St-Len, Que., appeared in court on Nov. 12 to face four counts each of:

  • Fraud over $5,000
  • Identity fraud to obtain property
  • Identity theft
  • Uttering a forged document
  • Make, possess or sell identity documents

Prevost also faces an additional four charges of breaching a court order.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNova ScotiaHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceQuebecHalifax crimeNova Scotia CrimeSteele HyundaiDartmouth fraudHalifax fraudO'Regan'sO'Regan's BMWO'Regan's MercedesO'Regan's Toyota
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.