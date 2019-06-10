Halifax police charge 2 Quebec men following string of alleged frauds

Two men from Quebec are facing fraud charges after they allegedly used false identification to obtain a credit card and then used the card to purchase expensive electronic equipment.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report on Wednesday regarding a fraud that occurred at a business on Chain Lake Drive.

Two days later, they received a similar report from a business on Gottingen Street. The two suspects were arrested without incident at the business at around 2:30 p.m.

Police believe the suspects tried to complete similar frauds at three different locations between Tuesday and Friday.

Constantine Xanthis of Laval and Frederico Montanaro of Montreal have both been charged with fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Montanaro is facing additional charges of identity theft, personation, and possession of a false identity document.