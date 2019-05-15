Crime
May 15, 2019 11:13 am

Halifax woman facing fraud charges after allegedly using stolen cheques

Halifax Regional Police issued a news release on March 8 asking for the public's help in identifying this woman in connection with a fraud investigation.

A 36-year-old woman from Halifax is facing several charges after she allegedly made multiple fraudulent transactions with stolen cheques.

Halifax Regional Police say they first received a report of a fraud on Jan. 16 in the 200 block of Wyse Road in Dartmouth.

Investigators then determined the suspect may have been making fraudulent transactions starting in December.

Police say they issued a release on March 8 asking for the public’s help in identifying suspect in the cases, which resulted in several charges.

Sherri Jean Lee Clarke is facing charges of fraud under $5,000, transportation fraud, uttering forged documents, possession of stolen property, and breach of undertaking.

Police say further charges are anticipated.

