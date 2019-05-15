Halifax woman facing fraud charges after allegedly using stolen cheques
A 36-year-old woman from Halifax is facing several charges after she allegedly made multiple fraudulent transactions with stolen cheques.
Halifax Regional Police say they first received a report of a fraud on Jan. 16 in the 200 block of Wyse Road in Dartmouth.
READ MORE: Halifax police searching for suspect who used stolen cheques to commit fraud
Investigators then determined the suspect may have been making fraudulent transactions starting in December.
Police say they issued a release on March 8 asking for the public’s help in identifying suspect in the cases, which resulted in several charges.
READ MORE: ‘Virtual kidnapping scam’ reaches Halifax, student from China targeted
Sherri Jean Lee Clarke is facing charges of fraud under $5,000, transportation fraud, uttering forged documents, possession of stolen property, and breach of undertaking.
Police say further charges are anticipated.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.