Contraband worth nearly $149,000 seized at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

Correctional Service Canada says staff at Saskatchewan Penitentiary seized packages containing drugs, a cell phone and other unauthorized items on three separate days this month.
The federal agency said the seizures took place Aug. 20, 21 and 24 as a result of the vigilance of staff members at the medium-security prison in Prince Albert.
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Among the items seized were methamphetamine, cocaine, THC concentrate, tobacco, a cell phone and charger, a USB card reader and rolling papers.
Correctional Service Canada estimated the institutional value of the contraband and unauthorized items at $148,840.
The agency said it uses a variety of measures to prevent drugs and other prohibited items from entering federal correctional institutions, including ion scanners and detector dogs that can be used to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.
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