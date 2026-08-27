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Crime

CBSA seize nearly 400 kilograms of cocaine at Ontario-U.S. border

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 27, 2026 8:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney announces major border crackdown, 1,000 new officers coming'
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Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it has seized nearly 400 kilograms of suspected cocaine from a truck passing through the Ontario-U.S. border.

The seizure happened at the Blue Water Bridge port of Entry in Port Edward on Aug. 13, the CBSA said in a news release Tuesday.

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A commercial truck was passing through when it was referred for secondary examination. It when then that officials allegedly found roughly 385 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

The driver was arrested, and the RCMP charged them with importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

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