CBSA seize nearly 400 kilograms of cocaine at Ontario-U.S. border

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Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it has seized nearly 400 kilograms of suspected cocaine from a truck passing through the Ontario-U.S. border.

The seizure happened at the Blue Water Bridge port of Entry in Port Edward on Aug. 13, the CBSA said in a news release Tuesday.

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A commercial truck was passing through when it was referred for secondary examination. It when then that officials allegedly found roughly 385 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

The driver was arrested, and the RCMP charged them with importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.