Halifax police investigating reported home invasion on Willow Street

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a reported home invasion that occurred Tuesday evening in Halifax.

At 6:30 p.m., police said they responded to the 6000 block of Willow Street for a reported home invasion. Patrol officers arrived at the scene and located several residents inside who were later interviewed by investigators, according to police.

Here's more from the scene of Willow Street this evening. Still waiting to hear back from @HfxRegPolice's Watch Commander to gather more details. @globalhalifax @halifaxnoise #Halifax #WillowStreet pic.twitter.com/rlmf6pfQIg — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) November 13, 2019

Police said a firearm was later located on Willow Street and seized by a member of the force’s forensic identification unit at 8 p.m. for analysis.

According to authorities, the suspect sought in connection with Tuesday’s reported home invasion is described as a white man between 20 and 25 years of age who is six feet tall and has short hair.

The incident is still under investigation, and the public is asked to contact the Halifax Regional Police with any further information.

— With files from Graeme Benjamin