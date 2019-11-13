Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigating reported home invasion on Willow Street

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 10:23 am
Halifax police are investigating a reported home invasion that occurred Tuesday evening.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a reported home invasion that occurred Tuesday evening in Halifax.

At 6:30 p.m., police said they responded to the 6000 block of Willow Street for a reported home invasion. Patrol officers arrived at the scene and located several residents inside who were later interviewed by investigators, according to police.

Police said a firearm was later located on Willow Street and seized by a member of the force’s forensic identification unit at 8 p.m. for analysis.

According to authorities, the suspect sought in connection with Tuesday’s reported home invasion is described as a white man between 20 and 25 years of age who is six feet tall and has short hair.

The incident is still under investigation, and the public is asked to contact the Halifax Regional Police with any further information.

— With files from Graeme Benjamin 

