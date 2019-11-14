Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with possession of purple heroin, stolen property

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 10:21 am
Peterborough police charged a man after he was allegedly found to be in possession of purple heroin.
Peterborough police charged a man after he was allegedly found to be in possession of purple heroin. OPP file photo

A Peterborough man is facing charges related to alleged possession of drugs and stolen property following a police investigation.

On Monday, Peterborough Police Service officers went to a George Street South address as part of an investigation. There, police allege a man was found to be in possession of purple heroin along with personal identification and bank cards that were not bearing his name.

READ MORE: ‘Significant seizure’ of drugs, guns will disrupt street trade — Peterborough police chief

According to police, the suspect is currently on a recognizance that includes an order not to possess any credit or debit card unless it is lawfully issued in his name.

During their investigation, police say the man was taken to hospital for a medical issue, and a warrant request was issued for his arrest upon release.

He was arrested on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Peterborough man turns himself in following credit card fraud investigation — police

Rickey Daniel Nielsen, 38, of no fixed address, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance on Wednesday, according to police.

26 deaths linked to opioid crisis in Peterborough in 2019
26 deaths linked to opioid crisis in Peterborough in 2019
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PeterboroughOpioid CrisisDrug BustOpioidPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceHeroinPeterborough crimepurple heroinpeterborough drugsPeterborough drug bust
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.