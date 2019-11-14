Peterborough man charged with possession of purple heroin, stolen property

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges related to alleged possession of drugs and stolen property following a police investigation.

On Monday, Peterborough Police Service officers went to a George Street South address as part of an investigation. There, police allege a man was found to be in possession of purple heroin along with personal identification and bank cards that were not bearing his name.

According to police, the suspect is currently on a recognizance that includes an order not to possess any credit or debit card unless it is lawfully issued in his name.

During their investigation, police say the man was taken to hospital for a medical issue, and a warrant request was issued for his arrest upon release.

He was arrested on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Rickey Daniel Nielsen, 38, of no fixed address, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance on Wednesday, according to police.

2:05 26 deaths linked to opioid crisis in Peterborough in 2019 26 deaths linked to opioid crisis in Peterborough in 2019