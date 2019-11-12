Menu

Peterborough man turns himself in following credit card fraud investigation: Police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 3:52 pm
Updated November 12, 2019 3:58 pm
A Peterborough man faces charges following a credit card fraud investigation.
A 24-year-old Peterborough man is facing several charges involving credit card theft and fraud.

Peterborough police say on Oct. 11, an individual reported that several items – including a credit card – had been stolen from his unlocked vehicle. The victim also told police the credit card had been used at a convenience store in the city.

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect. Police say the individual was also a suspect in three other incidents in which bank cards were reported stolen and then used at stores.

On Nov. 10, police contacted the suspect. A day later, the suspect turned himself in at the police station.

Jett John Burton, 24, was arrested and charged with four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 26.

