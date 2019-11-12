Peterborough police seek 2 suspects in attempted convenience store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police in Peterborough are investigating a reported robbery attempt at a downtown convenience store on Monday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., police say two men entered a Hunter Street convenience store and allegedly demanded money from an employee.

READ MORE: Peterborough police seek suspect in bank fraud investigation

One of the suspects apparently brandished a screwdriver.

Police say the employee confronted the suspects who then fled without obtaining any money.

The suspects are described to be in their 20s; both were wearing black jackets. One man had blue pants and grey shoes while the other had black pants and grey-brown work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Crime Stoppers online.

Story continues below advertisement

2:58 Peterborough Public Health says banning vape ads in convenience stores is one step towards making a difference Peterborough Public Health says banning vape ads in convenience stores is one step towards making a difference