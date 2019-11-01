‘Significant seizure’ of drugs, guns will disrupt street trade: Peterborough police chief

Peterborough Police Service Chief Scott Gilbert says the seizure of guns and drugs and the arrest of 11 people on Wednesday will disrupt street trade activity in the area.
Gilbert held a press conference on Friday to provide more details on raids at 13 residences and seven vehicles in central Ontario and the GTA, which resulted the seizure of multiple firearms, more than $250,000 in illicit and prescription drugs and 44 charges.
“This is obviously a significant seizure of drugs and guns in our community,” said Gilbert.
“We are confident it will result in a disruption in the street trade in the immediate future.”
The investigation was launched nine weeks ago to address street-level drug dealing in Peterborough. However, Gilbert said his service required assistance from other police forces, including the OPP, City of Kawartha Lakes Police and Toronto Police Service.
“It quickly became apparent to our members that this was drug activity that was occurring in multiple communities — both in the GTA and outside Peterborough,” he said.
Officer seized the following:
- $35,000 in cash
- Six hand guns
- Three rifles,
- One conducted energy weapon
- 305 grams of suspected blue fentanyl with a street value of $92,000
- 1,520 grams of suspected cocaine with a street value of $152,000
- 38.8 grams of suspected crystal meth with an average street value of $3,800
- A quantity of percocet pills with an average street value of $3,200
“Many of the drugs and weapons were located in professionally-concealed compartments in one of the motor vehicles,” said Gilbert, noting two of the firearms seized traced to being purchased in the United States and probably smuggled across the border.
Gilbert didn’t consider the accused to be gang, but described them as a group working to “line their own pockets at the expense of many other people in the community.”
Charged in the joint forces project are
Cameron Bagheri, 19 of North Kawartha Lakes was arrested and charged with:
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, fentanyl)
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – oxycodone
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was firearm
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
Joseph Hobbins, 35, of Bridgenorth was charged with:
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Oxycodone, hydromorphone)
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000
Jesse Thomson, 30, of Lindsay was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
Robert Ward, 51, of Peterborough and Barbara Ingersoll, 61, were both charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- Failure to comply with a recognizance
Ward was additionally charged with failure to comply with a probation order.
Christopher Derrett, 38, of Peterborough was charged with:
- Three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
Andrew Dafoe, 33, of Peterborough was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
Timothy Hazlewood, 38, of Deseronto was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Crystal Methamphetamine
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance
Daniel Knight, 41, of Lindsay was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)
- Possession of a Schedule I substance (Opioid other than heroin)
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
Ian Murchison, 37, of Peterborough was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)
Syed Hassan, 28, of Scarborough was charged with:
- Three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, oyxcodone and fentanyl)
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was firearm
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
Det. Insp. Jim Walker of the OPP’s organized crime enforcement bureau said the seizures were the result of the close partnerships between the police services.
“A substantial amount of drugs and dangerous drugs are off the street as a result of this investigation,” he said.
“But we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners, both municipally, provincial and nationally, moving forward to keep the communities safe.”
Gilbert said the investigation is ongoing, focusing particularly on firearms.
“It’s not stopping merely because we knocked on a few doors on Wednesday morning,” he said.
“We’re going to continue and they could be further charges laid and further arrests.”
COMMENTS