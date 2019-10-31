Cocaine found on Peterborough woman during arrest: police

A Peterborough woman faces drug-related charges after her arrest during a patrol last week.
On Oct. 24 at around 7 p.m., a Peterborough Police Service officer saw a woman allegedly using drugs near an Aylmer Street business.
The officer arrested the woman and allegedly found cocaine on the suspect.
Erica Lee Stokes, 36, of Peterborough was charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance and obstructing a peace officer.
Stokes was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 14.
