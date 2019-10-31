Menu

Crime

Cocaine found on Peterborough woman during arrest: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 11:38 am
A Peterborough woman faces charges after she was allegedly found in possession of cocaine.
A Peterborough woman faces drug-related charges after her arrest during a patrol last week.

On Oct. 24 at around 7 p.m., a Peterborough Police Service officer saw a woman allegedly using drugs near an Aylmer Street business.

The officer arrested the woman and allegedly found cocaine on the suspect.

Erica Lee Stokes, 36, of Peterborough was charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance and obstructing a peace officer.

Stokes was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 14.

