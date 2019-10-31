Cocaine found on Peterborough woman during arrest: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Peterborough woman faces drug-related charges after her arrest during a patrol last week.

On Oct. 24 at around 7 p.m., a Peterborough Police Service officer saw a woman allegedly using drugs near an Aylmer Street business.

The officer arrested the woman and allegedly found cocaine on the suspect.

Erica Lee Stokes, 36, of Peterborough was charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance and obstructing a peace officer.

Stokes was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 14.

1:34 Peterborough Arts Community addresses opioid crisis Peterborough Arts Community addresses opioid crisis

Story continues below advertisement